Stewart (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Stewart has been dealing with a left ankle sprain, which has kept him out of the team's last two games. The doubtful tag is a step in the right direction, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sits this one out as well. If Stewart is unable to suit up, Paul Reed would step in as Jalen Duren's (ankle) backup at center.

