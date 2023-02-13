Stewart finished Sunday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors with 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes.

Though he served as the starting power forward alongside Jalen Duren, Stewart ended up seeing some elevated playing time due to being the Pistons' only available center at one point in the contest when Duren headed to the locker room to have an ankle injury evaluated. Duren was able to return to the contest and should be good to go moving forward, while the Pistons could have new trade acquisition James Wiseman as well as Nerlens Noel (personal) available in their next game Wednesday against the Celtics to add further depth at center. As a result, Stewart's path to playing time at center looks to be fairly muddled moving forward, and he may have to settle for minutes in the upper 20s and low 30s as the Pistons' starting power forward since head coach Dwane Casey still wants to find work for second-year reserve forward Isaiah Livers.