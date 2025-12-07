Stewart finished Saturday's 124-112 victory over Milwaukee with 19 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one block across 26 minutes.

Stewart moved into the starting lineup, replacing Tobias Harris, who was ruled out due to an ankle injury. While the 19 points were nice, Stewart's lack of peripherals was a little disappointing. On the whole, it's been a decent season thus far for Stewart, averaging 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game. If and when the roster is healthy, he should be viewed as a blocks specialist in standard formats.