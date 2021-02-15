Stewart moved to the bench and recorded four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks across 18 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 123-112 win over the Pelicans.

With Mason Plumlee (elbow) back in action after a brief absence, Stewart's two-game run in the starting five came to an end. Stewart was able to provide value in the blocks category in particular during his outing Sunday, but he'll struggle to do that consistently gets less than 20 minutes when Plumlee is available.