default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stewart was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Bucks with two technical fouls, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Shortly after receiving his first technical, Stewart got into a heated argument with Bobby Portis which ended his night early. Across 18 minutes, Stewart logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one steal and two blocks.

More News