Stewart was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Pacers after being assessed a Flagrant 2, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Stewart hit Thomas Bryant and knocked him to the floor during the contest and was ejected following a review of the play. He'll end the contest with one point (1-2 FT) and one assist across eight minutes. Stewart's next chance to play will come Friday against Dallas. Expect Paul Reed and Ron Holland to see more action the rest of the way.