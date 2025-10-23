Stewart finished Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Bulls with 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 25 minutes.

Jalen Duren had a tough outing in 20 minutes, and he had four fouls to his name. Stewart, who is expected to be Detroit's key frontcourt reserve with minutes at the four and five, stepped up as a result and finished second to Cade Cunningham (23) in points scored. Stewart averaged just 19.1 minutes per game during the 2024-25 regular season, but he looks hungry to fight for a larger role.