Stewart produced 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime victory over the Hornets.
Stewart turned in a stellar shooting line and secured his second double-double of December through six games. The big man has scored in double figures in four of his last five matchups, averaging 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over this span.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: First double-double of December•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Sharp in return•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Will start in return•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Will return against Knicks•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Likely to return Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Listed as questionable•