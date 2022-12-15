Stewart produced 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime victory over the Hornets.

Stewart turned in a stellar shooting line and secured his second double-double of December through six games. The big man has scored in double figures in four of his last five matchups, averaging 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over this span.