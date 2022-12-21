Stewart closed with seven points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 126-111 loss to the Jazz.

Stewart missed all five of his triples and failed to score in double figures for a second straight game. He also grabbed a season-low three rebounds, making Tuesday's performance one of the big man's worst outings of the season. Coming into the contest, he was averaging 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 29.6 minutes over his past 10 games, so hopefully, he'll bounce back to his usual production during Wednesday's matchup against the 76ers.