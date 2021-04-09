Stewart recorded 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 win over the Kings.

With Mason Plumlee (concussion) sidelined, Stewart drew the start at center and recorded the fourth double-double of his NBA career. Stewart's work off the boards makes him the best rebounder of the 2020 class at this point in the season with an average of six rebounds per game, At only 19 years old, the Washington product works his 6-8 frame like a seasoned veteran, and his opportunities with Detroit will only increase over time.