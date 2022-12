Stewart finished with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 116-96 victory over Miami.

Stewart turned in an efficient shooting night and also crashed the glass, securing nine of his 11 rebounds on the defensive end. Tuesday marked the first time Stewart has scored in double figures in December after doing so five times over eight appearances in November.