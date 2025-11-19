Stewart racked up 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 victory over the Hawks.

Stewart continues to put up standard-league value, falling one rebound short of a double-double. While his role has been inconsistent thus far, he has been a consistent source of rebounds and blocks, averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers through his first 12 games of the season.