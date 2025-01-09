Stewart produced six points (3-5 FG), four rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 victory over the Nets.
Stewart recorded a team-high four blocks Wednesday despite coming off the bench. Across his last five outings, Stewart is averaging 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.6 minutes.
