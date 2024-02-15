Stewart (ankle) punched Suns center Drew Eubanks in the face in the back tunnel of the Suns' arena ahead of Wednesday's game versus Phoenix, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Stewart won't play in Wednesday's contest due to an ankle injury that will sideline him for the eighth straight game. It's unclear what caused the altercation, but it wouldn't be surprising for the NBA to hand out a suspension to Stewart.