The NBA announced Friday that Stewart has been issued a one-game suspension for accruing his sixth flagrant foul of the season in Wednesday's 133-119 loss to the Pacers.

Stewart was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after he shoved the Pacers' Thomas Bryant to the floor while fighting for a rebound in the second quarter, resulting in the former's ejection. In addition to the suspension, Stewart was also fined $50,000 for making inappropriate and objectionable gestures toward the Pacers bench and Indiana crowd while he walked to the Detroit locker room following his ejection. With Stewart unavailable Friday, Paul Reed is likely to step into the rotation as starting center Jalen Duren's backup.