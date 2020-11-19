Stewart was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

After grabbing Killian Hayes at No. 7, the Pistons opted to add a big man in Stewart. The freshman out of Washington was one of the top high school prospects in the country, and he delivered 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 32 games for the Huskies. For fantasy purposes, this is a good landing spot for Stewart, given the Pistons' relative lack of depth and -- more importantly -- their status as a rebuilding franchise