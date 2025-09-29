Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said Monday that Stewart (knee) will be ready for training camp.

Stewart didn't play in the Pistons' final five games of their first-round playoff matchup with the Knicks due to right knee inflammation. Now healthy again, Stewart is expected to reprise his role as the backup center behind Jalen Duren. During the 2024-25 regular season, Stewart compiled averages of 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 19.9 minutes across 72 appearances in 2024-25.