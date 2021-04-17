Stewart posted 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Friday's win over the Thunder.

It was a monster effort from the rookie, who started at center in place of the resting Mason Plumlee. In 32 minutes, Stewart set a new career high in rebounds while notching his third-highest point total of the season. Stewart can still provide lower-end value when coming off the bench, but he'll be a player to monitor closely over the next few weeks in the event the Pistons begin to rest Plumlee more aggressively.