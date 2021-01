Stewart posted four points (2-4 FG), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during the 123-115 overtime loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Stewart has been a consistent provider from the secondary-unit this season and continued that trend in the loss Wednesday. The center has been a great addition and reserve role. There have not been many games if any, where he isn't able to help balance Detroit out in the paint and would be a viable play if he ever gets more time.