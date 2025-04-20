Stewart (knee) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Stewart was cleared to play in Game 1 after missing the final two games of the regular season due to right knee inflammation. He appeared to be laboring when on the floor and went back to the locker room early in the fourth quarter to be evaluated. Jalen Duren will likely see a heavy amount of minutes in the fourth quarter if Stewart is unable to return.