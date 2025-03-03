Stewart is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz with a lower back contusion.
Stewart was a late addition to the injury report which is a big concern for his fantasy managers. If he does manage to suit up, he could offer a bit more upside than usual, as Tobias Harris is out for personal reasons.
