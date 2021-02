Stewart delivered 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Pacers.

Stewart earned his first career start due to Mason Plumlee's absence, as the veteran big man was ruled out with an elbow problem, and the Washington product embraced the chance to post his best game of the season. Stewart might remain in the starting lineup as long as Plumlee remains out, especially after looking so productive here.