Stewart will start Monday's game against Cleveland, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Stewart is back in the starting lineup with Mason Plumlee (rest) getting the night off. The rookie center has been hot of late, with averages of 15.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game over his last three outings.
