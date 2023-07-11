The Pistons signed Stewart (hip) to a four-year, $64 million contract extension Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Stewart missed the final 21 games of the 2022-23 season due to left hip soreness and a left shoulder impingement, but before being shut down, the No. 16 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 28.3 minutes across 50 games. The 6-foot-8 big man also made a more concerted effort to develop a perimeter shot, though he converted on only 32.7 percent of his 4.1 three-point attempts per game. Even so, the Pistons evidently saw enough development from Stewart to keep him in the fold in the frontcourt. Though he's probably best suited to play center, Stewart may end up seeing most of his minutes at power forward in 2023-24 with the Pistons expected to lean on the tandem of Jalen Duren and James Wiseman at center.