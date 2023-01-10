Stewart is out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to left shoulder soreness, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Stewart wasn't on any of the injury reports leading up to tipoff, so his absence is surprising. With big men Jalen Duren (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (hand) also sidelined, Nerlens Noel will draw the start.
