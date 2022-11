Stewart (toe), who's officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Tuesday against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Stewart has missed seven straight contests due to a sprained toe on his right foot, but it appears he'll make his return to game action Wednesday. Before the injury, the third-year big man was averaging 12.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game, but he may be limited in his first contest in over two weeks.