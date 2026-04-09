Stewart chipped in eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 win over the Bucks.

Stewart logged 11 minutes in his return, back in action after missing 13 straight games due to a calf injury. Although he has proven to be a menace on the defensive end, Stewart's role remains limited, serving as the primary backup behind Jalen Duren. As for next season, he will likely be nothing more than a blocks specialist, providing managers with limited value off the waiver wire.