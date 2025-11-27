Stewart ended Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Celtics with six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes.

Stewart scored single digits for the third straight game, continuing to see a limited role off the bench. After a strong start to the season, Stewart is settling into being more of a streamer, averaging 9.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 22.2 minutes per game over the past six contests.