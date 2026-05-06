Stewart racked up six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With Jalen Duren dominating the center minutes for the Pistons, Stewart continues to play a limited role this postseason. Stewart has averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 14.1 minutes per contest across eight games in the 2026 playoffs, shooting 55.0 percent from the field.