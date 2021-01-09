Stewart scored zero points (0-2 FG) while adding four rebounds, a steal and a block in nine minutes off the bench during Friday's 110-105 overtime win over the Suns.

The 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft has seen the court in seven straight games, but this was the first time Stewart failed to see double-digit minutes, even with Friday's contest going an extra frame. The rookie has shown hints of fantasy upside if he works his way into a larger role, but with Mason Plumlee seeing big minutes, as yet there's little court time left over at center for Stewart.