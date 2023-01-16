Stewart (shoulder) finished with six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 29 minutes in Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Knicks.

With Detroit ruling out Jalen Duren (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (hand) ahead of the contest and Nerlens Noel (knee) later revealed to be unavailable, Stewart ended up being the Pistons' only healthy center Sunday. Stewart himself was returning from a three-game absence of his own due to a sore shoulder, but perhaps in part due to the Pistons' lack of depth down low, he didn't have an apparent minutes restriction. If Detroit gets at least one of Duren or Noel back for Thursday's game against the Bulls in Paris, Stewart will likely shift back over to power forward.