Stewart posted seven points (2-5 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Stewart continues to trend in the wrong direction, turning in another trashy performance Monday. Over the past two weeks, Stewart has been nothing more than a top-250 player, giving managers all the ammunition they need to set him free. His minutes are down despite the absence of Marvin Bagley (hand), so there is little reason to think he improves significantly moving forward.