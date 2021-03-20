Stewart scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

Stewart continues to see his role increase, as he's now reached at least 23 minutes in four of his last five games. Friday's performance was his best in that span, as he topped 10 points for only the third time this season. While his scoring hasn't stood out, he's averaged 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in his last five contests.