Stewart ended with five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Lakers.

Stewart was barely noticeable during the loss, struggling to have any sort of tangible impact against the likes of Anthony Davis. It's been a rough season thus far for Stewart who came into the season with a decent amount of hype. He has certainly not lived up to expectations but is probably still a soft hold in 12-team leagues. Fantasy managers, although frustrated, should try and give him at least another game or two to see if he can play himself out of this funk.