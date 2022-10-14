Stewart tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 23 minutes in Thursday's 126-111 loss to Memphis.

Stewart had 13 points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes in the first half, going 3-for-8 from behind the arc. After attempting just eight threes in his first three preseason contests, Stewart attempted 10 of his 13 shots Thursday from distance. The 21-year-old made 33.0 percent of his three-point tries in his first two seasons and is 7-for-18 in the preseason.