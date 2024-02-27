Stewart (suspension/ankle) isn't listed on Detroit's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Stewart hasn't played since Jan. 28. He was initially sidelined by an ankle injury but was suspended for the first three games after the All-Star break due to an altercation with Phoenix's Drew Eubanks following a Feb. 14 loss to the Suns. He returned to practice during the break, so he's had plenty of time to ramp up his conditioning while serving his suspension, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Stewart limited in his first game back. Stewart's return will likely mean fewer minutes for Simone Fontecchio, Ausar Thompson and Troy Brown.