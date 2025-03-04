Stewart (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Stewart is working through a lower back contusion. He'll be held out of Monday's contest and look to be available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers. Paul Reed should see a significant uptick in playing time as the Pistons' backup center behind Jalen Duren due to Stewart being sidelined.
