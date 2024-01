Stewart (ankle) is available but won't start Monday's game against the Bucks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Stewart will return to action after missing Saturday's loss to the Bucks, but he'll operate off the bench for the first time this season, while Kevin Knox remains in the starting lineup. Over his last three appearances, Stewart has averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game.