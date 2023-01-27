Stewart will not start Thursday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Stewart will come off the bench for the first time this season after missing Monday's game with a shoulder injury. It seems as though the Pistons are switching things up, submitting a first five of Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and Jalen Duren. Although there have been no indications Stewart will be limited in any fashion, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Stewart's workload Thursday and moving forward.
