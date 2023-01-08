Stewart ended Sunday's 123-111 loss to the 76ers with 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Stewart posted a team-high 13 rebounds while finishing as one of three Pistons to score 20 or more points. Stewart has recorded a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double twice this year.