Stewart tallied 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three blocked shots over 29 minutes in a loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Stewart came into the contest averaging only 8.0 points over his past four games, but he enjoyed a strong shooting night Thursday and established a career high with 20 points. The big man also pulled down 10 boards for his eighth career double-double. He is averaging 12.0 points, 11.5 boards and 2.0 blocks over his past eight games and figures to get a long look down the stretch for the 19-44 Pistons.