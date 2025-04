Stewart (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks.

Stewart missed Detroit's final two regular-season games due to right knee inflammation, though he'll return for the playoffs. The big man has averaged 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks across 20.7 minutes per contest in his last 10 outings (one start).