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Stewart (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Magic.

Stewart was temporarily upgraded from out to doubtful earlier in the day Monday, but the team has now officially listed him out, which will mark his 13th straight absence while on the mend from a left calf strain. The 24-year-old's next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against the Bucks.

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