The Pistons announced Friday that Stewart (toe) is expected to miss 10-14 days, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Stewart appeared in Tuesday's game against the Nets despite his toe injury, but he was forced to miss Thursday's game against Boston and is facing a multi-game absence following Friday's announcement. Kevin Knox started in his place Thursday, while Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Livers and Bojan Bogdanovic are also candidates to see increased run for the struggling Pistons over the next several games.
