Stewart was diagnosed Tuesday with a right big toe sprain and will be re-evaluated in 2-to3- weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Stewart is in the midst of a career season, with averages of 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes. His absence comes shortly after Marvin Bagley made his season debut, so the Pistons can handle his absence in stride. Jalen Duren also figures to see a significant bump in minutes and is more of a pure center than Bagley.