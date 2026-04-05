Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Out again versus Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (calf) is listed as out ahead of Monday's game in Orlando.
Stewart continues to battle a strained left calf, an injury that has caused him to miss Detroit's last 12 contests. Although the 24-year-old resumed on-court basketball activities over a week ago, he won't be back on the floor versus the Magic. With Stewart unavailable, Paul Reed should continue to see the bulk of the minutes from off the bench behind Jalen Duren.
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