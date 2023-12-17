Stewart (shoulder) will not play Monday against Atlanta.

Stewart is set to miss his second consecutive game due to a left shoulder sprain. Stewart will have two full days of rest prior to Detroit taking the court again Thursday versus Utah. Ausar Thompson, Marvin Bagley and James Wiseman will absorb his workload, although more pressure could shift to Detroit's floor spacers such as Isaiah Livers, Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic.