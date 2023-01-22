Stewart is dealing with left shoulder soreness and will miss Monday's game against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Stewart had previously missed three straight games with the sore shoulder before returning to action Jan. 15 and logging 29 and 30 minutes in Detroit's subsequent two contests. The third-year big man apparently suffered a setback in Thursday's loss to the Bulls in Paris, however, and will now be forced to the sideline for the start of Detroit's three-game week. Stewart's absence will likely clear the way for Jalen Duren to re-enter the starting five at center, while Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Livers are the most likely candidates to fill minutes at power forward.