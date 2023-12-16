Stewart (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Stewart will miss his first game of the campaign Saturday, but he'll be considered day-to-day going forward. His next chance to play will be Monday against Atlanta. The good news for Detroit is that Marvin Bagley will be able to play through his lower-back sprain. James Wiseman could also get some decent run at center Saturday with Stewart sidelined.
