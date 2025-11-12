default-cbs-image
Stewart (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Stewart was previously doubtful, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. With Jalen Duren (ankle) also sidelined, Paul Reed and Isaac Jones should see plenty of frontcourt action. Stewart's next chance to play will come Friday against Philadelphia.

